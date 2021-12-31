No. 1 Minnesota State prepares for home-and-home against No. 6 Minnesota Duluth

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — After a holiday break, the No. 1 Minnesota State Mavericks return to the ice for a clash between two top-10 teams.

The 16-4 Mavericks take on in-state rival No. 6 Minnesota Duluth.

MSU comes into the series against the Bulldogs on a five-game winning streak.

By the numbers, MSU is averaging close to four goals per game this season, with Nathan Smith and Brendan Furry leading the team in points. Smith is up to 27 on 11 goals and 16 assists, while Furry’s 22 points are from six goals and 16 assists.

Ryan Sandelin leads the team with 12 goals.

On the other side of the coin, Duluth is averaging about three goals per game this season. Six Bulldogs have 10 or more points this year. Blake Biondi and Noah Cates lead the team with 14 points.

The Bulldogs are 11-6-1 on the season, but the team has lost three of its last four, with the only win being a 6-2 result against the University of Denver on Dec. 11.

One of the match-ups to keep an eye on in the home and home series is between two of the top goaltenders in the nation.

MSU’s Dryden McKay is the NCAA men’s hockey all-time career leader in shutouts and the senior currently has six this season. Duluth’s Ryan Fanti ranks fifth in the nation in save percentage and goals-against average. The junior’s four shutouts are tied for fourth.

