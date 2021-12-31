Pick of the Litter: Root Beer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter from Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is Root Beer.

He’s an adult Mastiff with a sweet personality that lives up to his name.

Root Beer has been at BENCHS since August.

He’s one of the shelter’s longest residents.

Root Beer is looking for a home with prior dog experience.

Anyone interested in adopting from BENCHS can schedule a visit on their website.

