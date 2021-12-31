Your Photos
Pick of the Litter: Root Beer

Root Beer, an adoptable dog at BENCHS in Mankato, Minn.
Root Beer, an adoptable dog at BENCHS in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter from Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is Root Beer.

He’s an adult Mastiff with a sweet personality that lives up to his name.

Root Beer has been at BENCHS since August.

He’s one of the shelter’s longest residents.

Root Beer is looking for a home with prior dog experience.

Anyone interested in adopting from BENCHS can schedule a visit on their website.

