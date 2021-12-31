Pick of the Litter: Root Beer
Dec. 31, 2021
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter from Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is Root Beer.
He’s an adult Mastiff with a sweet personality that lives up to his name.
Root Beer has been at BENCHS since August.
He’s one of the shelter’s longest residents.
Root Beer is looking for a home with prior dog experience.
Anyone interested in adopting from BENCHS can schedule a visit on their website.
