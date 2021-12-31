Protesters gather in Austin in response to officer-involved shooting

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Dozens gathered outside the Austin Police Department Thursday for a peaceful protest after an officer-involved shooting shocked the community last week.

What started as a standoff last Thursday turned into an officer-involved shooting over 24 hours later.

Kokou “Christopher” Fiafonou died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

“All I know is he got killed, I was not here,” David Kodzode, who is cousins with Fiafonou.

Those who knew him said he was a religious man, sometimes chanting his prayer on the streets, but never threatening anyone

“My cousin is a good man. Anybody he sees, he puts a smile on his face,” Kodzode added.

“He was a peaceful man, a Godly man. He believed in peace, saving everybody. They took an innocent man’s life. If we don’t get no justice, we will never have peace,” stated Antranette Smith, who is cousins with Fiafonou.

But police say the situation was different this time because Fiafonou was using weapons to threaten injury upon himself and others.

According to its media release, Austin police say Fiafonou confronted officers with a knife Thursday night, causing him to be shot by an officer. A knife was found at the scene.

Zach Gast, the officer who shot Fiafonou, has been placed on standard paid administrative leave, but the family, and some of the community, are demanding more from law enforcement, including compensation.

“We are calling for the city of Austin to compensate this family for their losses. The losses of their material possessions, but also their loss of Christopher,” Michelle Gross said.

They are also calling for the Austin Police Department to release video footage from the incident. Austin police do not use body-worn cameras, but the BCA says squad car cameras captured parts of the incident.

From their point of view, Fiafonou was being harassed by police, and now his immediate family has been left homeless.

“They destroyed our family because they took somebody from us that we love. Materialistic things is not important right now. What’s important is us getting justice,” stated Smith.

The house where the standoff took place was destroyed, but the Austin Police Department says they exhausted every tactic to try and defuse the situation before it got out of hand.

The investigation into this situation is still ongoing and has been left up to the Minnesota BCA.

Last Thursday our agency had one of our officers use deadly force during an encounter. I understand the gravity of that... Posted by Austin Police Department - Minnesota on Tuesday, December 28, 2021

