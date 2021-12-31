Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Suspect in Minnesota road rage assault arrested in Kentucky

FILE — A motorist accused of breaking a man’s leg after being cut off in traffic in a...
FILE — A motorist accused of breaking a man’s leg after being cut off in traffic in a Minneapolis suburb has been arrested in Kentucky after two months of evading law enforcement.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A motorist accused of breaking a man’s leg after being cut off in traffic in a Minneapolis suburb has been arrested in Kentucky after two months of evading law enforcement.

The 60-year-old man was arrested in Kentucky last week after being charged with third-degree assault for an October incident, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. The man and his attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Mark K. Henderson, who was injured by the motorist, told police that he was confronted by the man in a Lakeville Walmart parking lot. According to court documents, the man accused Henderson of cutting him off in traffic, yelled obscenities, then assaulted him.

After Henderson was punched in the chest, he reported that he raised his right leg to fend off the man, but the man twisted his leg and broke his thighbone. The man then punched Henderson in the chest and fled, according to court documents.

The man left Minnesota and made his way to Kentucky, where he was arrested near Lancaster on Dec. 23.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — From healthcare to driver’s licenses to state parks, many new laws were passed in this...
New Minnesota laws go into effect starting Jan. 1
During hours of operation, Hy-Vee is introducing a new retail security team to its stores...
Hy-Vee introducing new security team to retail stores
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill
A map of the state parks in Minnesota hangs on a kiosk at Minneopa State Park Thursday, Dec....
Free park passes coming for some in 2022
FILE — A Twin Cities teenager who has been missing since last week has been found in Detroit.
Missing Minnesota girl found in Detroit, man arrested

Latest News

FILE — The driver of an SUV struck and killed an 8-year-old girl in a Minneapolis suburb, then...
8-year-old girl killed by driver who fled in Brooklyn Center
Minneapolis has recorded the highest number of homicides in over 20 years amid a nationwide...
Minneapolis nears record homicide count for 2021
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Vikings’ Kirk Cousins placed on COVID reserve, out for Sunday’s game against Packers
FILE - Workers and family members take part in a 15-city walkout to demand $15hr wages...
New laws take effect across US on abortion, policing, taxes