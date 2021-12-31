Suspect in Minnesota road rage assault arrested in Kentucky

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A motorist accused of breaking a man’s leg after being cut off in traffic in a Minneapolis suburb has been arrested in Kentucky after two months of evading law enforcement.

The 60-year-old man was arrested in Kentucky last week after being charged with third-degree assault for an October incident, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. The man and his attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Mark K. Henderson, who was injured by the motorist, told police that he was confronted by the man in a Lakeville Walmart parking lot. According to court documents, the man accused Henderson of cutting him off in traffic, yelled obscenities, then assaulted him.

After Henderson was punched in the chest, he reported that he raised his right leg to fend off the man, but the man twisted his leg and broke his thighbone. The man then punched Henderson in the chest and fled, according to court documents.

The man left Minnesota and made his way to Kentucky, where he was arrested near Lancaster on Dec. 23.

