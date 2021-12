ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The top baby names of 2021 have been revealed.

According to the website site babynames.com, here are the top five names for boys and girls:

Top girl names:

Charlotte

Aurora

Violet

Hazel

Luna

Top boy names:

Oliver

Declan

Theodore

Jasper

Silas

