Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Vikings’ Kirk Cousins placed on COVID reserve, out for Sunday’s game against Packers

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Jim Mone)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, MN -- The Minnesota Vikings have placed quarterback Kirk Cousins on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The big blow comes two days before their most important game of the season at Green Bay.

Cousins is unvaccinated.

Even if he’s asymptomatic, he wouldn’t be able to return in time to face the Packers.

The NFL recently reduced the required quarantine period to five days.

The Vikings are 7-8.

They are one game out of the last wild-card spot in the NFC with two weeks to go.

Sean Mannion is in line to start for Minnesota on Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

Copyright 2021 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — From healthcare to driver’s licenses to state parks, many new laws were passed in this...
New Minnesota laws go into effect starting Jan. 1
During hours of operation, Hy-Vee is introducing a new retail security team to its stores...
Hy-Vee introducing new security team to retail stores
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill
A map of the state parks in Minnesota hangs on a kiosk at Minneopa State Park Thursday, Dec....
Free park passes coming for some in 2022
FILE — A Twin Cities teenager who has been missing since last week has been found in Detroit.
Missing Minnesota girl found in Detroit, man arrested

Latest News

Minneapolis has recorded the highest number of homicides in over 20 years amid a nationwide...
Minneapolis nears record homicide count for 2021
Tonight temps will fall into the single digits below zero after 9 pm with wind chill values...
Joshua Eckl's Friday Morning Forecast
LCWM wins 57-50.
LCWM wins Kwik Trip Holiday Basketball Tournament
HIGHLIGHTS: LCWM vs. St. Clair