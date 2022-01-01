Your Photos
Extra DWI enforcement on the roads for New Year’s weekend

By Marissa Voss
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Most of us will be happy to see the end of 2021, but law enforcement officials want everyone to celebrate responsibly.

Officials from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office say they are putting out extra traffic and DWI enforcement.

For that reason, it’s extremely important to not drive under the influence.

They say that Lyft, Uber, or other taxi services are a great resource. They also recommend looking to see if cab services are doing specials for New Year’s Eve.

”Some nights these officers are getting up to three DWI arrests when they are focused on that initiative and able to dedicate all of their time to it,” stated Capt. Paul Barta of the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office. “Again, I think it is just important to note that, especially in our area with these enforcement patrols out, the odds of meeting one of us is pretty good, and you certainly don’t want that to happen. Again, ruin the end of one year and the start of another to DWI or worse.”

Barta says even those who don’t get behind the wheel need to be extra careful over the next two days because of the winter weather.

”They step outside, they have a slip and fall and get disoriented. They are maybe trying to walk from one place to another and they simply get confused or lost, or simply fall down. That exposure is such a risk right now with these extreme cold temperatures,” Barta warned.

Barta also warned that when temperatures drop this drastically, it only takes a couple of minutes for damage to set in when skin is exposed.

