Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

North Mankato ice rinks open for the season

By Marissa Voss
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Ice rinks have officially opened in North Mankato.

The rinks that are ready for use are Spring Lake Park, Wheeler Park, King Arthur Park and Walter S. Farm. There are also warming houses open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Wheeler and Spring Lake parks.

According to the City of North Mankato’s Facebook page, all the other rinks are being flooded and updates will follow soon.

Itching to get out onto the ice this weekend? Check out which skating rinks around North Mankato are open and ready to skate on: - Spring Lake Park (641 Webster Ave.) - Wheeler Park (402 Page Ave.) - King Arthur Park (1580 Sharon Dr.) - Walter S. Farm (1601 Countryside Dr.) The Wheeler Park and Spring Lake Park warming houses are also open from 10:00am to 10:00pm. All other North Mankato skating rinks are being flooded daily, keep watch for more updates regarding when they will open!

Posted by City of North Mankato, Minnesota on Thursday, December 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — From healthcare to driver’s licenses to state parks, many new laws were passed in this...
New Minnesota laws go into effect starting Jan. 1
During hours of operation, Hy-Vee is introducing a new retail security team to its stores...
Hy-Vee introducing new security team to retail stores
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill
A map of the state parks in Minnesota hangs on a kiosk at Minneopa State Park Thursday, Dec....
Free park passes coming for some in 2022
FILE — A Twin Cities teenager who has been missing since last week has been found in Detroit.
Missing Minnesota girl found in Detroit, man arrested

Latest News

North Mankato ice rinks open for the season
Exercise equipment is pictured Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Hometown Fitness in Eagle Lake, Minn.
Experts share tips for sticking to your New Year’s resolutions
Experts share tips for sticking to your New Year’s resolutions
FILE - Broadcaster and former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden poses with his bust after...
John Madden remembered by residents of his original hometown