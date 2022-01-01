North Mankato ice rinks open for the season

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Ice rinks have officially opened in North Mankato.

The rinks that are ready for use are Spring Lake Park, Wheeler Park, King Arthur Park and Walter S. Farm. There are also warming houses open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Wheeler and Spring Lake parks.

According to the City of North Mankato’s Facebook page, all the other rinks are being flooded and updates will follow soon.

