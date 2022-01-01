Police: Mall of America shooting leaves 2 people injured

Your Photos
A shooting inside the Mall of America left two people injured Friday and forced the mall into temporary lockdown, Minnesota authorities said.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A shooting inside the Mall of America left two people injured Friday and forced the mall into temporary lockdown, Minnesota authorities said.

Bloomington Police Department officials said the shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. Friday. Media reports showed New Year’s Eve shoppers screaming and running from the mall.

Police said the lockdown was lifted by Friday evening and officers were no longer searching for a suspect inside. The mall remained closed.

Police from Edina, Burnsville and Richfield responded to the shooting. No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

