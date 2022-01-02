Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Blue Earth County to offer free holiday light recycling

The flyer for the Holiday Light Recycling Collection program in Blue Earth County, Minn.
The flyer for the Holiday Light Recycling Collection program in Blue Earth County, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Blue Earth County is offering free recycling of holiday lights to residents starting Monday.

The county will offer free recycling from January third through the seventh.

The county will have collection bins in city halls throughout the county, including Amboy, Eagle Lake, Good Thunder, Lake Crystal, Madison Lake, Mankato, Mapleton, Pemberton, St. Clair and Vernon Center, as well as the Blue Earth County Government Center.

The county is asking that non-working or unneeded light be recycled, while broken lights are to be properly boxed and put into the trash. ]

For more information visit https://www.blueearthcountymn.gov/

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — From healthcare to driver’s licenses to state parks, many new laws were passed in this...
New Minnesota laws go into effect starting Jan. 1
A police officer carrying a rifle exits the Mall of America following a shooting, Friday, Dec....
2 wounded during Mall of America shooting, suspect sought
baby names
Top baby names of 2021 revealed
A map of the state parks in Minnesota hangs on a kiosk at Minneopa State Park Thursday, Dec....
Free park passes coming for some in 2022
FILE — A Twin Cities teenager who has been missing since last week has been found in Detroit.
Missing Minnesota girl found in Detroit, man arrested

Latest News

Joe Gangi demonstrates a curling launch at the Mankato Curling Club in Mankato, Minn.
Mankato Curling Club opens season
Volunteers take down Kiwanis Holiday Lights at Sibley Park in Mankato, Minn.
Volunteers take down Kiwanis Holiday Lights after successful season
Community members skated Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Anthony Ford Memorial Rink in North Mankato,...
North Mankato ice rinks open for the season
North Mankato ice rinks open for the season