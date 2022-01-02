Blue Earth County to offer free holiday light recycling

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Blue Earth County is offering free recycling of holiday lights to residents starting Monday.

The county will offer free recycling from January third through the seventh.

The county will have collection bins in city halls throughout the county, including Amboy, Eagle Lake, Good Thunder, Lake Crystal, Madison Lake, Mankato, Mapleton, Pemberton, St. Clair and Vernon Center, as well as the Blue Earth County Government Center.

The county is asking that non-working or unneeded light be recycled, while broken lights are to be properly boxed and put into the trash. ]

For more information visit https://www.blueearthcountymn.gov/

