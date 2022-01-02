Your Photos
JSK Prom opens new store in River Hills Mall

Customers try on dresses at JSK Prom in Mankato, Minn.
Customers try on dresses at JSK Prom in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new store has opened in River Hills Mall-- just in time for winter formals.

JSK Prom had its grand opening Saturday.

It’s located in the mall’s west wing near Scheels and Barnes & Noble.

The shop sells gowns and accessories.

Owners said JSK will help meet a growing demand for formalwear.

Its debut comes as winter dances and proms are making a comeback after COVID-19 cancelations.

“It’s really cool to be able to be back doing that. Finding the pretty things that make people feel awesome and going to events that are fun and create community, that’s what we’re really excited to be a part of,” stated owner Jennifer Shouse-Klassen.

Shoppers are encouraged to make an appointment before stopping by JSK.

