Mankato Curling Club opens season

Joe Gangi demonstrates a curling launch at the Mankato Curling Club in Mankato, Minn.
Joe Gangi demonstrates a curling launch at the Mankato Curling Club in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The holidays are behind us, the weather is cold, and winter sports are in full swing.

The Mankato Curling Club kicks off its season January second, and the club kicked off its season Saturday with a ‘”Learn to Curl” event, that aims to teach newcomers about the sport and how they can become involved.

“It’s a lot of fun, there’s a lot of elements to it. There’s a lot of strategy involved and there’s just technique involved. Lot of teamwork as well, and so by the end of out two hour class people are really having a good time curling,” said Mankato Curling Club President Joe Gangi.

The Mankato Curling Club plans on hosting three more “Learn to Curl” classes this season, two in February and one in March. The club also has a weekly junior curling program, that focuses on getting kids grades K through twelve out on the ice.

Mankato Curling Club’s season is focused on developing curlers at any level, from beginners to seasoned veterans.

“We curl pretty much every night of the week. We have leagues Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and have other events like beginner leagues which is a three-week leagues we’re having in March. Other Learn to Curl classes, we have curling tournaments on the weekend,” Gangi explained.

The club aims to provide a safe and fun way to spend time in Minnesota’s most brutal months.

“It’s just a great way to spend winter months with friends, and opponents and teammates, you really have a great time out there,” remarked Gangi.

In Mankato, Aaron Stuve, KEYC News Now.

