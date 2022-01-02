Volunteers take down Kiwanis Holiday Lights after successful season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kiwanis Holiday Lights volunteers are busy taking down and packing up after a successful season.

Its comeback was long-awaited after the display was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

“You can really tell that a lot of people really missed Kiwanis Holiday Lights last year, and having it back this year made a huge impact,” stated Kiwanis Holiday Lights President Scott Wojick.

Organizers saw a boost in charitable giving this season.

The grand total will be revealed at the end of the month.

Wojick stated, “We don’t have our numbers finalized yet, but this season was amazing. We could tell that already by the driving traffic and the amount of food that was taken in.”

Take-down started early Saturday morning.

“They’re spooling lights and taking displays down,” Wojick mentioned.

Organizers said the process is usually much faster than setting up, but this week’s frigid temperatures could slow it down.

Wojick added, “We’re a little slower right now with the cold. It will take us three to four days to tear down. We’ve done it in two and a half days, but that’s in nice weather.”

Hundreds of volunteers kickstarted the new year braving the cold and helping out.

“It’s great to see the passion for the event where people are coming out in this cold weather and they’re helping us get everything put away for next year,” Wojick explained.

Planning has already begun for next season.

Wojick said, “We’ve started some ideas about displays and some other events we want to put on. End of February, March, we’ll be back at it full-swing.”

