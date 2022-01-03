Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

1 arrested in Mall of America shooting in Minnesota

Bloomington Police vehicles are parked outside of the Mall of America following a shooting,...
Bloomington Police vehicles are parked outside of the Mall of America following a shooting, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Bloomington, Minn. Two people were shot and wounded following an apparent altercation at the Mall of America Friday, sending New Year's Eve shoppers scrambling for safety and placing the Minneapolis mall on temporary lockdown, authorities said.(Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man suspected of having a role in last week’s shooting at the Mall of America that left two people wounded has been arrested, police said Monday.

Authorities in the Twin Cities suburb of Bloomington say the 19-year-old St. Paul man was arrested in Roseville Sunday afternoon. Roseville police say the arrest occurred at a Motel 6. Roseville is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from Bloomington.

Police say the man was seen leaving the scene with the shooting suspect and was arrested on possible charges of aiding and abetting first-degree assault. The shooting suspect is still at large.

One man was shot in the leg on the third floor of the mall around 4:30 p.m. Friday and another man was grazed by a bullet, police said. The man shot in the leg was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center and the other man was treated at the scene.

Shoppers ran for cover and the mall was evacuated until the lockdown ended about 45 minutes later, according to a mall official.

Deputy Bloomington Police Chief Kim Clauson said the shooting did not appear to be random.

“It does appear there was an altercation between two males before the shot was fired,” she said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily and Mitchell Olson hold son, Graham, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, Minn.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato celebrates first baby of the new year
FILE — From healthcare to driver’s licenses to state parks, many new laws were passed in this...
New Minnesota laws go into effect starting Jan. 1
The white sign in front of the Barn on Ballard Creek venue in Good Thunder, Minn.
Wedding venue thrives despite opening amidst pandemic
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill
Customers try on dresses at JSK Prom in Mankato, Minn.
JSK Prom opens new store in River Hills Mall

Latest News

Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza
Martin County West Schools returned to classes today. The district closed schools on Dec. 21,...
Martin County Schools reopen
Authorities say twin brothers, Terry and Jerry Rousse, 68, were found dead in a burned home...
Twin brothers found dead in burned home outside of Duluth
FILE -Minnesota’s educators are bracing for what they expect will be a spike in coronavirus...
Educators brace for COVID-19 spike