Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

5-year-old boy dies after tree falls on metro Atlanta home

A 5-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell into his house just after 5 a.m. Monday.
A 5-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell into his house just after 5 a.m. Monday.(Source: WGCL)
By Mariya Murrow and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - A 5-year-old boy is dead after a tree fell onto his home in DeKalb County Monday morning.

The mother of the boy was also trapped by the falling tree but was not injured.

It happened just after 5 a.m., WGCL reported.

First responders rushed to the scene, where they found the home split in half.

Firefighters on the scene said they believe strong winds combined with rain and soft ground caused the tree to fall.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — From healthcare to driver’s licenses to state parks, many new laws were passed in this...
New Minnesota laws go into effect starting Jan. 1
Emily and Mitchell Olson hold son, Graham, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, Minn.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato celebrates first baby of the new year
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill
Customers try on dresses at JSK Prom in Mankato, Minn.
JSK Prom opens new store in River Hills Mall
The white sign in front of the Barn on Ballard Creek venue in Good Thunder, Minn.
Wedding venue thrives despite opening amidst pandemic

Latest News

FILE - This Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges
The Davenport Community School District informed parents early Monday that classes were...
Davenport schools cancel classes, citing bus driver shortage
As schools grapple with social media threats & the nation marks the 9th anniversary of the...
Preventing the next school tragedy with programs to combat mental health issues
Snow falls at the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital