Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota hosts bird exhibit

A small birdhouse and plush owl sit mounted on a wall at the bird exhibit at the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is currently hosting a bird and birdwatching exhibit.

The exhibit ran through the month of December and will continue through January.

The exhibit is one of the museum’s rotating agriculture and wildlife exhibits.

The exhibit features plush counterparts of common birds found in southern Minnesota, as well as common structures such as birdhouses and birdfeeders.

The museum hopes that the exhibit will teach kids the skills to begin a new hobby when the weather warms up.

”Birding is one of those activities that if you get kids into it at a young age it tends to be one of the activities that they stick with throughout their life, and it’s just an excellent way to get kids out into nature because it’s become a time where kids are indoors and doing indoor activities. It’s just a good way to get everyone back outside,” said the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota’s Wyatt Miller.

The museum will also have a live bird showcase presented by the University of Minnesota Raptor Center on January 8th.

