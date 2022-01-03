Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Davenport schools cancel classes, citing bus driver shortage

The Davenport Community School District informed parents early Monday that classes were...
The Davenport Community School District informed parents early Monday that classes were cancelled because of a school bus driver shortage.(KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KEYC) - Schools in Davenport surprised parents Monday with an announcement that classes had been cancelled because there weren’t enough drivers to run school bus routes.

The Davenport Community School District informed parents early Monday that classes were cancelled because of a school bus driver shortage.

All Saints Catholic School and Trinity Lutheran School also announced closures Monday because of the shortage.

A message left Monday with a spokesman for Durham School Services, which provides school bus service to the districts, was not immediately returned.

Students had been slated to return to school Monday following a two-week holiday break.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — From healthcare to driver’s licenses to state parks, many new laws were passed in this...
New Minnesota laws go into effect starting Jan. 1
Emily and Mitchell Olson hold son, Graham, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, Minn.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato celebrates first baby of the new year
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill
Customers try on dresses at JSK Prom in Mankato, Minn.
JSK Prom opens new store in River Hills Mall
The white sign in front of the Barn on Ballard Creek venue in Good Thunder, Minn.
Wedding venue thrives despite opening amidst pandemic

Latest News

Authorities say 68-year-old twin brothers, Terry and Jerry Rousse, were found dead in a burned...
Twin brothers found dead in burned home outside of Duluth
A pilot escaped injury when a small plane crashed into a swampy area northeast of...
Pilot escapes injury when small plane crashes in Forest Lake
This is the second straight season the Vikings will not be making it to the playoffs.
Minnesota Vikings eliminated from playoffs
An upper level ridge will provide some mild conditions for the first week of the new year.
Joshua Eckl's Monday Morning Forecast 1/3/2022