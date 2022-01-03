Your Photos
Educators brace for COVID-19 spike

FILE -Minnesota’s educators are bracing for what they expect will be a spike in coronavirus cases after students return to their classrooms.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s educators are bracing for what they expect will be a spike in coronavirus cases after students return to their classrooms.

Minnesota Rural Education Association director Bob Indihar says superintendents have expressed concerns about the omicron variant.

In Roseville, schools have been closed for 16 consecutive days over the winter holidays.

A district spokesman says hopefully the break provided some relief for mental health and wellness. They say the district will be doing what it can to keep students learning in school now that they are returning to the classroom.

Leaders are encouraging families to get their students tested for COVID-19 and vaccinated before returning to classes.

