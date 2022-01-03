Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Famous Key West buoy burned after 2 set tree on fire

This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday,...
This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Key West, Fla. Police are searching for two people who burned a part of Key West’s famous Southernmost Point buoy early New Year’s Day after setting a fire near the landmark tourism icon.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida are searching for two people who burned a part of Key West’s famous Southernmost Point buoy early New Year’s Day after setting a fire near the tourist attraction.

Authorities said two males lit a Christmas tree on fire in front of the buoy around 3:30 a.m. Saturday and the flames charred sections of the colorful, 4-ton cement monument that reads “90 miles to Cuba, Southernmost Point, Continental U.S.A.”

Archival webcam images of the buoy from a marketing company shows two people lighting the tree on fire near the marker, with the flames leaving a large black burn mark on the monument.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily and Mitchell Olson hold son, Graham, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, Minn.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato celebrates first baby of the new year
FILE — From healthcare to driver’s licenses to state parks, many new laws were passed in this...
New Minnesota laws go into effect starting Jan. 1
The white sign in front of the Barn on Ballard Creek venue in Good Thunder, Minn.
Wedding venue thrives despite opening amidst pandemic
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill
Customers try on dresses at JSK Prom in Mankato, Minn.
JSK Prom opens new store in River Hills Mall

Latest News

FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
NY AG subpoenas Trump, 2 eldest children
The Panhandle of Florida experienced some light snow. Video of falling flakes was taken in Fort...
RAW: Snow falls in Florida
Blackberry users have mostly moved on to newer devices.
Most classic Blackberry phones to stop working Tuesday
It’s a new year as Kelsey and Lisa continue to bring awareness to local causes, as part of...
NUMAS Haus helps struggling, homeless families in need with shelter
Snow falls at the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital