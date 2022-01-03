Martin County Schools reopen

SHERBURN, Minn. (KEYC) - Martin County West Schools returned to classes today.

The district closed schools on Dec. 21 after finding a threatening note in a classroom.

In an email to parents over the weekend, the district said that while the person who made the threat has not been found, the district and local law enforcement have no reason to believe that the threat is ongoing or that there are new threats.

Classes resumed today and are planned to continue as scheduled.

The missed days will be made up later in the school year.

