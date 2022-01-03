Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Martin County Schools reopen

Martin County West Schools returned to classes today. The district closed schools on Dec. 21,...
Martin County West Schools returned to classes today. The district closed schools on Dec. 21, after finding a threatening note in a classroom.(KEYC)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERBURN, Minn. (KEYC) - Martin County West Schools returned to classes today.

The district closed schools on Dec. 21 after finding a threatening note in a classroom.

In an email to parents over the weekend, the district said that while the person who made the threat has not been found, the district and local law enforcement have no reason to believe that the threat is ongoing or that there are new threats.

Classes resumed today and are planned to continue as scheduled.

The missed days will be made up later in the school year.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily and Mitchell Olson hold son, Graham, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, Minn.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato celebrates first baby of the new year
FILE — From healthcare to driver’s licenses to state parks, many new laws were passed in this...
New Minnesota laws go into effect starting Jan. 1
The white sign in front of the Barn on Ballard Creek venue in Good Thunder, Minn.
Wedding venue thrives despite opening amidst pandemic
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill
Customers try on dresses at JSK Prom in Mankato, Minn.
JSK Prom opens new store in River Hills Mall

Latest News

FILE -Minnesota’s educators are bracing for what they expect will be a spike in coronavirus...
Educators brace for COVID-19 spike
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
KEYC News Now at 10 - Barn at Ballard Creek
KEYC News Now at 10 - Barn at Ballard Creek
It’s a new year as Kelsey and Lisa continue to bring awareness to local causes, as part of...
NUMAS Haus helps struggling, homeless families in need with shelter