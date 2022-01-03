Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato celebrates first baby of the new year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato is celebrating the first baby of the new year.

Graham Eugene Olson was born at 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

He’s 22 inches long and weighs nine-pounds three-ounces.

Parents Mitchell and Emily said Graham’s birth was an exciting start to 2022.

Mitchell stated, “All the nurses were pushing for us to get him out and be that first baby, and our one nurse actually told us that that was her guess, that we were gonna be the first of the year.”

“It’s an exciting way to bring in the new year with a new little one,” Emily added.

Last year, more than 1,200 babies were born at the Mankato hospital.

Mayo says the most popular male name was Mason, and the top female name was Evelyn.

