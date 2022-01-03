Minnesota Vikings eliminated from playoffs

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - It was an unfortunate end to the Vikings season.

After a one-sided Sunday night match against our rival Green Packers, which ended 37 to 10, the Vikings have been eliminated from post-season contention.

The game was tough from the very beginning with starting quarterback Kirk Cousins testing positive for COVID-19 as well as star receiver, Adam Thielen, out with an injury.

This is the second straight season the Vikings will not be making it to the playoffs.

