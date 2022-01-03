Your Photos
Minnesota Vikings eliminated from playoffs

This is the second straight season the Vikings will not be making it to the playoffs.
This is the second straight season the Vikings will not be making it to the playoffs.(MGN)
By Michael McShane
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - It was an unfortunate end to the Vikings season.

After a one-sided Sunday night match against our rival Green Packers, which ended 37 to 10, the Vikings have been eliminated from post-season contention.

The game was tough from the very beginning with starting quarterback Kirk Cousins testing positive for COVID-19 as well as star receiver, Adam Thielen, out with an injury.

This is the second straight season the Vikings will not be making it to the playoffs.

MSU improves to 10-4