Pilot escapes injury when small plane crashes in Forest Lake

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FOREST LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities say a pilot escaped injury when a small plane crashed into a swampy area northeast of Minneapolis-St. Paul.

The Forest Lake Police Department said officers were called after 3 p.m. Saturday to a crash in the city near Interstate 35.

WCCO-TV reports that the pilot was the lone occupant of the aircraft and was not hurt.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

