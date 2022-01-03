Pilot escapes injury when small plane crashes in Forest Lake
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FOREST LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities say a pilot escaped injury when a small plane crashed into a swampy area northeast of Minneapolis-St. Paul.
The Forest Lake Police Department said officers were called after 3 p.m. Saturday to a crash in the city near Interstate 35.
WCCO-TV reports that the pilot was the lone occupant of the aircraft and was not hurt.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.
