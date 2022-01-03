Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Scaffolding collapses in strong winds at S.C. apartment building

By Amanda Alvarado, Patrick Phillips, Emilie Zuhowski and Cameron Bopp
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Strong winds knocked down a large scaffolding outside of an apartment building Monday afternoon in South Carolina, WCSC reported.

Footage recorded by Brandon Fierro shows the moment the structure sways and then falls onto an Amazon delivery vehicle.

Footage also shows a white truck passing by just seconds before the scaffolding fell.

No injuries have been reported in the collapse. Officials with the Charleston Fire Department said there were two or three vehicles that sustained damage.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily and Mitchell Olson hold son, Graham, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, Minn.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato celebrates first baby of the new year
FILE — From healthcare to driver’s licenses to state parks, many new laws were passed in this...
New Minnesota laws go into effect starting Jan. 1
The white sign in front of the Barn on Ballard Creek venue in Good Thunder, Minn.
Wedding venue thrives despite opening amidst pandemic
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill
Customers try on dresses at JSK Prom in Mankato, Minn.
JSK Prom opens new store in River Hills Mall

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
A 5-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell into his house just after 5 a.m. Monday.
5-year-old boy dies after tree falls on metro Atlanta home
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Congress’ doctor wants ‘maximal telework’ amid virus surge
School districts across the country are preparing for more disruptions due to the spread of the...
Schools grapple with COVID disruptions