Sheriff’s office: Twin brothers’ deaths appear accidental

FILE — Authorities say the deaths of twin brothers found in a burned home outside Duluth appear to be accidental.(NBJR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say the deaths of twin brothers found in a burned home outside Duluth appear to be accidental.

The bodies of Terry and Jerry Rousse were discovered Saturday in their home in Canosia Township after someone conducting a welfare check on the 68-year-old brothers called police, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Monday that Terry Rousse died of smoke inhalation and thermal injury from the fire, and Jerry Rousse died of smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide toxicity. A fire marshal investigation was pending, but the sheriff’s office said the fire was believed to be accidental.

Deputies found a smoke detector in the home that wasn’t working, they said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

