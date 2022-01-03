Wedding venue thrives despite opening amidst pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -On a historic farm site near Good Thunder, a family aims to create memories.

The Barn at Ballard Creek is a barn turned wedding venue, geared toward providing an atmosphere unlike any other.

“We had been married in a barn out in California, in the redwood trees, and it was so beautiful and magical, and it was just this getaway. A kind of crazy area, a busy area. And so I feel like our property kind of gives that. Like we’re close to Mankato, but it’s very peaceful out here in the country. It’s very quiet minus our little helpers here,” said site owner Linsey Quast.

The barn was built in 1905, and acted as an active farm for over a century.

The Quast family purchased the farm in 2011, and opened the property to the public as a wedding venue in 2020.

The family makes the venue available for all types of events, from weddings to school proms, and it’s all done within the family.

“Winters are obviously our recovery time, more or less. And then come spring we’re landscaping and fixing things, coming up with our next kind of plan,” Quast explained.

The Barn at Ballard Creek opened in 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and has enjoyed the influx of wedding reservations over the course of 2021.

While opening an event venue amidst a pandemic may seem difficult, the barn filled an important hole in the market.

“2021 we had a lot of openings whereas a lot of other venues had been pushed back from 2020. So in that way we were able to open up more dates so that was good. And we didn’t have to address all those other weddings because we opened during the pandemic,” said Quast.

