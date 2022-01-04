Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

3 Minnesota State Mavericks recognized with CCHA Player of the Month awards

Minnesota State's Nathan Smith (8) celebrates with goaltender Dryden McKay after scoring...
Minnesota State's Nathan Smith (8) celebrates with goaltender Dryden McKay after scoring against St. Cloud State during the first period of an NCAA men's Frozen Four hockey semifinal in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Three Minnesota State Mavericks received recognition from the Central Collegiate Hockey Association for their contributions during the month of December.

Junior center Nathan Smith was named CCHA Forward of the Month, sophomore Jake Livingstone was named CCHA Defenseman of the Month, and senior goaltender Dryden McKay was named CCHA Goaltender of the Month. The only conference award not won by a Mavericks player was the CCHA Rookie of the Month award, which went to Rusten Swankler of Bowling Green.

Smith tallied two goals and three assists in four games for the Mavericks last month. He also had a +/- rating of +3 and had 11 total shots on goal. Smith was also named CCHA Player of the Week after the series against Michigan Tech on Dec. 3-4, where he totaled four points over the series, including scoring an overtime game-winning goal in the first game and finishing with a goal and two assists the next night.

Livingstone finished December with two goals and one assist in five games for the Mavericks. Like Smith, Livingstone had a +/- rating of +3. This isn’t the first CCHA Player of the Month award for Livingstone, who was also the CCHA Defenseman of the Month for November.

McKay, who was won his third consecutive CCHA Goaltender of the Month award on Tuesday, went 5-0-0 in five starts in December. He posted a 0.99 goals-against average and had a .946 save percentage for the month. McKay’s best performances came at the end of December, when he stopped 26 of the 27 shots he faced against No. 6 Minnesota Duluth and was credited with an assist on Cade Borchardt’s overtime goal that gave No. 1 Minnesota State the victory in overtime.

The Mavericks were the top-ranked team in the nation again in this week’s USCHO rankings. MSU will host Ferris State on Friday and Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Authorities in Nicollet County say a woman was airlifted to St. Mary’s in Rochester...
New Ulm woman airlifted to Rochester following rollover crash in Nicollet County
Emily and Mitchell Olson hold son, Graham, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, Minn.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato celebrates first baby of the new year
Mayo Clinic Vaccine Mandate
Unvaccinated Mayo employees are officially being terminated: Lawmakers react
The McDonald family's house burned down in two separate fires Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in...
Welcome house burns down, community shows support
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza

Latest News

SDSU's Cade DeVos is first Jackrabbit to win a title at the Southern Scuffle
SDSU's Cade DeVos is first Jackrabbit to win title at Southern Scuffle
Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay (29) skates against Bemidji State during an NCAA hockey...
Minnesota State named top team in nation for 3rd straight week
Minnesota State named top team in nation for 3rd straight week
USF's Jack Thompson honored by the NSIC
Jack Thompson's huge 2nd half at SMSU gains NSIC honors