Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Betty White died of natural causes, agent says

Despite the passing of the star on Friday, “Betty White: A Celebration” is still coming to...
Despite the passing of the star on Friday, “Betty White: A Celebration” is still coming to selected theaters in a special showing Jan. 17, the producers said.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Betty White is believed to have died peacefully in her sleep of natural causes, according to her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas.

Witjas told People magazine White did not receive a COVID-19 booster shot, in an effort to clear up rumors circulating about the icon’s death.

“She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized – that is not the life she lived,” Wijas told People in a statement.

The beloved actress died Dec. 31. She was 99 years old and would have celebrated her centennial birthday Jan. 17.

“Betty White: A Celebration,” a documentary made to honor her on her birthday, will still air in a special showing at select theaters.

“We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life – and experience what made her such a national treasure,” the producers said in a statement posted on Fathom Events.

The tribute includes her final interview and classic moments from her many TV appearances, including “The Golden Girls,” “Hot in Cleveland” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

Tickets are on sale at Fathom Events.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Authorities in Nicollet County say a woman was airlifted to St. Mary’s in Rochester...
New Ulm woman airlifted to Rochester following rollover crash in Nicollet County
Emily and Mitchell Olson hold son, Graham, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, Minn.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato celebrates first baby of the new year
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2021 file photo, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz takes off his University of...
Walz expects COVID-19 case spike as Minnesota schools reopen
The McDonald family's house burned down in two separate fires Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in...
Welcome house burns down, community shows support

Latest News

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
Prosecutor drops groping charge against former NY Gov. Cuomo
The economy, though booming with increased consumer demand, still faces possible pitfalls.
A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November
Police in Redwood Falls report a string of car burglaries overnight.
Multiple reports of overnight burglaries in Redwood Falls
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Nov....
Navy blocked from acting against 35 COVID vaccine refusers
One motorist said they were insufficiently prepared for the cold.
Driver stuck on Virginia interstate: 'We don't have winter jackets with us'