Department of Public Safety reports largest number of fatal crashes since 2007

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota has seen the largest number of fatal crashes in a year since 2007.

Department of Public Safety officials reported 497 deadly incidents throughout the 2021 calendar year.

In 2007, there were 510.

That marks a 25-percent increase over last year.

Authorities say speeding was the largest factor in driving fatalities with a 33% jump over 2021.

About a fifth of fatal crashes involved unbelted drivers and 124 involved alcohol.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

