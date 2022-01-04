Department of Public Safety reports largest number of fatal crashes since 2007
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota has seen the largest number of fatal crashes in a year since 2007.
Department of Public Safety officials reported 497 deadly incidents throughout the 2021 calendar year.
In 2007, there were 510.
That marks a 25-percent increase over last year.
Authorities say speeding was the largest factor in driving fatalities with a 33% jump over 2021.
About a fifth of fatal crashes involved unbelted drivers and 124 involved alcohol.
