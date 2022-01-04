Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Governor pushes tax cuts, school reforms, work priorities

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during the Iowa Capitol Press Association's legislative seminar,...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during the Iowa Capitol Press Association's legislative seminar, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday that Iowans can expect another round of tax cuts, proposed legislation to prod unemployed Iowans to find jobs and proposals to address a shortage of teachers and child care workers.

The Republican governor and legislative leaders spoke at an annual pre-session legislative forum organized by the Iowa Capitol Press Association.

Reynolds said she will announce her plans in her Condition of the State address next week and work with legislators at a time when the state has a surplus of about $2 billion, with revenues coming in ahead of expectations.

“You can look for a bold and historic agenda that includes among other things another round of tax cuts, a comprehensive workforce package and of course continued education reform,” Reynolds said.

Republicans will hold a 32-18 majority in the Senate and a 60-40 majority in the House, enabling them to propose and pass any legislation they want despite Democratic objection.

Reynolds said Iowa is collecting too much tax revenue and needs to cut income taxes to be more competitive nationally. Iowa is ranked 35th for the highest income tax rate out of the 42 states that collect the tax, Reynolds said, and while previous tax cuts will move Iowa to 26th, it won’t remain there as other states are aggressively moving toward cuts.

House Speaker Pat Grassley agreed, saying his caucus supports not just a one-time return of cash to taxpayers but a long-term reduction in the tax burden on middle-class taxpayers.

Senate Democratic leader Zach Wahls said Democrats are concerned about talks by some Republicans to eliminate the income tax and what that would mean for spending on public education, Medicaid, prisons and public safety.

Republican Sen. Amy Sinclair said proposals out of the Senate will include cuts to individual income taxpayers.

Reynolds also said Iowa has too few workers. She noted that 66% of those who are unemployed are between the ages of 25 and 66, which she said is due to a lack of training for available jobs and a lack of incentives to push people to work.

She said there will be a review of unemployment statutes, many written long ago, to update them for a new economy with a focus on “the need to incentivize work and not for people to stay home.” She said an inadequate workforce is one of the biggest issues facing lawmakers.

Sinclair said Republicans would propose a parental bill of rights that provides more information about educational materials and what children are taught and gives parents more control over that process. She also said it will address concerns with books in school libraries to ensure age-appropriate content.

House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst said Republicans should be careful about proposals that would remove books from libraries.

Sinclair, chairwoman of the Senate Education Committee, said she is working on a bill with input from associations representing school board members and administrators that focuses on recruitment and retention of teachers, administrators, bus drivers, cooks and others. She said she plans to also include some licensing reform designed to help bolster the education workforce.

Reynolds said there will be proposals to further address the shortage of child care access in Iowa.

Reynolds and Republican leaders, who this year will have controlled the House and Senate for six years, agreed they will likely wait for court rulings on issues of vaccine mandates and abortion before proceeding with further state laws.

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to make decisions on both issues in the coming months.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Authorities in Nicollet County say a woman was airlifted to St. Mary’s in Rochester...
New Ulm woman airlifted to Rochester following rollover crash in Nicollet County
Emily and Mitchell Olson hold son, Graham, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, Minn.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato celebrates first baby of the new year
Mayo Clinic Vaccine Mandate
Unvaccinated Mayo employees are officially being terminated: Lawmakers react
The McDonald family's house burned down in two separate fires Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in...
Welcome house burns down, community shows support
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza

Latest News

Rep. Hagedorn is a 2nd-term member of Congress representing Minnesota's First Congressional...
Rep. Hagedorn tests positive for COVID, to be treated at Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic Vaccine Mandate
Unvaccinated Mayo employees are officially being terminated: Lawmakers react
Mayo Clinic Addresses vaccine concerns
Vaccine concerns addressed as Mayo fires refusers
Iowa’s anti-bullying law for schools is older than most social media platforms where bullying...
Iowa’s anti-bullying law for schools is older than most social media platforms where bullying is happening