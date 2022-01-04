Lake Crystal woman involved in fatal Highway 169 crash
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — One person has died following a crash Tuesday on Highway 169 at Riverfront Drive.
The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a 2011 Honda Fit was northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 169 when it collided head-on with a Kenworth semi, which was traveling south, at Riverfront Drive.
The Honda Fit was being driven by a 59-year-old woman from Lake Crystal, while the semi was driven by a 59-year-old man from St. Cloud.
Authorities did not say which driver was killed or if anyone else was injured as a result of the crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol says more information will be released at 6 p.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.
Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.