Man charged in fatal shooting at St. Paul liquor store

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A man accused of fatally shooting a person who confronted him about shoplifting at a St. Paul liquor store has been charged with second-degree murder.

Prosecutors say 44-year-old Kenneth Davis, Jr. was shot with his own gun at Big Discount Liquor on Dec. 27.

According to a criminal complaint, Davis was a regular customer at the store and saw the defendant concealing some vodka without paying for it, then confronted him with a gun.

Authorities say the two men tussled, Davis dropped his gun and the man used it to shoot him.

He was arrested several days later at a motel.

