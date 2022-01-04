Your Photos
Minnesota State named top team in nation for 3rd straight week

Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay (29) skates against Bemidji State during an NCAA hockey...
Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay (29) skates against Bemidji State during an NCAA hockey game on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Mankato, Minn.(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
By Rob Clark
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team continues to be ranked the number one team in the nation after a big non-conference sweep over Minnesota Duluth this past week.

The Mavericks are at the top of the USCO Poll for a third straight week. Quinnipiac and Western Michigan round out the top three this week.

There wasn’t a holiday hangover for MSU after improving to 18-4-0 on the season. Depth was on display after missing Nathan Smith in the first game of the Minnesota Duluth series.

MSU is 6-2 in non-conference play this season, which is impressive considering all the ranked opponents they’ve faced.

The Mavericks are back in conference action this weekend with a two-game series against Ferris State at home.

Four MSU players are up to 20 points or more on the season. Defensively, goaltender Dryden McKay is up to seven shutouts on the season now as the senior continues to add to his NCAA men’s hockey record.

