Multiple reports of overnight burglaries in Redwood Falls

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - Police in Redwood Falls report a string of car burglaries overnight.

Law enforcement is asking for anyone who may have had a break-in in their vehicle to report it.

Police say multiple residents reported items stolen south of Broadway St.

Authorities say the reports involved unlocked vehicles and remind residents to lock up before leaving them unattended.

