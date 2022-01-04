Your Photos
New Ulm woman airlifted to Rochester following rollover crash in Nicollet County

FILE — Authorities in Nicollet County say a woman was airlifted to St. Mary’s in Rochester following a crash Sunday.(KEYC Photo, File)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NICOLLET COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in Nicollet County say a woman was airlifted to St. Mary’s in Rochester following a crash Sunday.

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash around 6:30 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Nicollet County Road 12 and Nicollet County Road 21.

The driver, 20-year-old of Ashlyn Donner of New Ulm, and her passenger, 21-year-old Bailey Pattison of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, sustained injuries and were transported by Allina Medical Transport.

Pattison was taken to the New Ulm Medical Center, while Donner was transported to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato before being airlifted to St. Mary’s in Rochester.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

