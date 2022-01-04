Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Police: Minnesota jail escapee accused in Oregon shooting

FILE — A man who escaped from a Minnesota jail last spring has been charged in the fatal...
FILE — A man who escaped from a Minnesota jail last spring has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Portland, Oregon, man near a homeless camp in August, according to court records.(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man who escaped from a Minnesota jail last spring has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Portland, Oregon, man near a homeless camp in August, according to court records.

Hunter Lewis, 21, entered not guilty pleas last week during his arraignment on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Lewis is also accused of escape from custody from a minimum security area of the Koochiching County Jail in International Falls. Records show Minnesota authorities issued a warrant for his arrest in late April. Lewis was facing a first-degree burglary charge at the time.

Quaii Snider, 37, was shot in or near a homeless camp in the area of North Victory Boulevard and Interstate 5 on Aug. 17, police said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Snider was among 90 victims of homicide in Portland in 2021, a record for the city.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily and Mitchell Olson hold son, Graham, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, Minn.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato celebrates first baby of the new year
FILE — From healthcare to driver’s licenses to state parks, many new laws were passed in this...
New Minnesota laws go into effect starting Jan. 1
The white sign in front of the Barn on Ballard Creek venue in Good Thunder, Minn.
Wedding venue thrives despite opening amidst pandemic
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill

Latest News

USF's Jack Thompson honored by the NSIC
Jack Thompson's huge 2nd half at SMSU gains NSIC honors
Iowa’s anti-bullying law for schools is older than most social media platforms where bullying...
Iowa’s anti-bullying law for schools is older than most social media platforms where bullying is happening
Human Trafficking
Shedding light on darkness: Northland leaders raise awareness on human trafficking
The Mayo Clinic Vaccine Mandate takes effect today
Lawmakers React to Mayo Clinic Vaccine Mandate
Protesters gather in downtown Rochester to demand medical freedom, Beret Leone Reports
Protesters gather in downtown Rochester to demand medical freedom, Beret Leone Reports