USA Swimming cancels 1st major meet of year due to COVID-19

FILE — Banners hang during a TYR Pro Swim Series competition in this undated file photo.
FILE — Banners hang during a TYR Pro Swim Series competition in this undated file photo.(Twitter/USA Swimming)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Swimming has canceled its first major meet of the year because of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The TYR Pro Swim Series meet had been set to run from Jan. 12-15 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Colorado-based national governing body said Monday it wanted to prioritize the health and safety of its athletes, staff and event volunteers.

The next scheduled stop in the Pro Swim Series is in Des Moines, Iowa, from March 2-5.

Last year, USA Swimming was forced to cancel three of the Pro Swim Series meets because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

