Vaccine concerns addressed as Mayo fires refusers

By Noah Caplan
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Monday, there was uproar outside the nation’s number one healthcare system. Many of them were demanding medical freedom for Mayo Clinic employees.

“The courts have not spoken, the businesses are doing illegal actions against the unconstitutional restriction of religious practice, and unconstitutional religion, and restriction of freedom of conscience,” said one protester.

Their pleas are backed by many elected officials.

“Vaccines play an important part in our healthcare, but so does personal choice and autonomy,” said Rep. Peggy Bennett (R-Albert Lea).

Though medical freedom is a subjective term, most opposed to the COVID-19 vaccine have received immunizations for Measles, polio, and chickenpox among others, all of which were required by the School Immunization Law in Minnesota.

“The Mayo Clinic is trying to do the best it can for patients and staff and the community,” said Rep. Tina Liebling (DFL-Rochester).

Another concern was that because the vaccine was fast-tracked, it might not be safe.

“The fast-tracked part were regulatory approvals, funding, data analysis, and submission to the FDA. Those are all paperwork items. What was not fast-tracked was enrollment of patients, clinical follow-up of these patients, capturing the events which occurred, and the follow-up,” said Dr. Andrew Badley, a Mayo Clinic COVID-19 task force research member, back in December 2020.

This fast-track process started with former President Donald Trump’s implementation of Operation Warp Speed, which allocated billions of dollars for research toward an expedited vaccine approval against COVID-19.

