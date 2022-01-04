Welcome house burns down, community shows support

WELCOME, Minn. (KEYC) — Around 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day, the Welcome Fire Department responded to a house fire on 2nd Street.

The attic was on fire due to what the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office believes was an electrical fire.

The department put out the fire with the help of the Sherburn and Fairmont fire departments.

But the house caught fire again around 4 a.m.

This time, the flames spread through the entire house.

“It was a balloon construction home, with the old paper and cellulose insulation. And I’m guessing a spark got fell down the wall, down in the wall on the main level, and started that paper insulation on fire, and that’s what started it the second time,” said Chris Borchardt of the Welcome Fire Department.

The family was at home when the first fire began and was able to get out when they smelled smoke. Nobody was injured, but the home was demolished at the request of the fire marshal.

The family is currently staying with friends in Fairmont.

Since the fire, the Welcome community has stepped up to support the family.

“Everybody helps. When it was, you know, it was -15°. So the gas station in town was making pizzas and donuts for the firemen, people dropped off water, and I know the local bar is opening their doors early to take donations for the family and people are collecting stuff for them, so they’ll get back on their feet,” said Borchardt.

Businesses around the town are accepting donations to help the family recover from the disaster.

A GoFundMe campaign has also been established to help the family with basic needs and to get them back on their feet.

