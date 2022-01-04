Your Photos
Windom Area Health to Host a Community Blood Drive

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - Local blood banks are stepping up their efforts by offering incentives for blood donations.

Windom Area Health will offer a $5 McDonald’s gift card to anyone who donates during a blood drive next Monday, Jan. 10.

The drive takes place between 9:30 a.m. and noon then resumes at 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Windom Area Health says all blood types are needed but especially O-positive and O-negative.

