Windom Area Health to Host a Community Blood Drive

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - Local blood banks are stepping up their efforts by offering incentives for blood donations.

Windom Area Health will offer a $5 McDonald’s gift card to anyone who donates during a blood drive next Monday, Jan. 10.

The drive takes place between 9:30 a.m. and noon then resumes at 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Windom Area Health says all blood types are needed but especially O-positive and O-negative.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.