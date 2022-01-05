Your Photos
19-year-old found guilty of sex crimes

After a two-day trial, Jayce Evan Hernandez, 19, was found guilty of six counts of criminal sexual conduct that occurred in between September 2020 to July of 2021.(Source: AP)
By Michael McShane
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - After a two-day trial, a jury has found a Renville County man guilty of criminal sexual conduct.

Jayce Evan Hernandez, 19, was found guilty of six counts of criminal sexual conduct that occurred in between September 2020 to July of 2021.

According to testimony from the trial, Hernandez forced the victim, who was a minor, to perform sexual acts for him over the course of a year. Jury deliberation took only an hour an a half before the guilty verdicts were delivered.

Hernandez is scheduled to be sentenced on Mar. 9 at the Renville County Courthouse.

