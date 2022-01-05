Arrest made in Mapleton shooting assault

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities have identified and arrested a suspect from a shooting in Mapleton back in December.

According to a release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, a follow-up investigation identified the suspected shooter as 34-year-old Rashone Dionte Thurman of Coon Rapids. Authories say information about Thurman was released to local law enforcement while investigators compiled reports with intention of requesting a warrant for his arrest.

According to the release, on January 4th, a Mankato police sergeant spotted a vehicle associated with Thurman on the north edge of Mankato. Thurman was taken into custody without incident. Rashone Thurman remains in custody with charges of first and second-degree assault and reckless discharge of a firearm requested.

The victim continues to recover from his injuries and is no longer hospitalized.

The incident that happened back on December 19 remains under investigation by the Mapleton Police Department, Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office and the MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.