Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

FBI dive team joins search for missing 3-year-old Texas girl

FBI Dive Team steps in the search for a missing 3-year-old Texas girl.
FBI Dive Team steps in the search for a missing 3-year-old Texas girl.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — An FBI dive team has joined the search for a 3-year-old San Antonio girl reported missing two weeks ago.

Lina Sardar Khil was last seen in the playground of a northwest San Antonio apartment complex late the afternoon of Dec. 20.

Police Chief William McManus said the 12-member FBI Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team arrived from Washington, D.C., Monday night.

It searched water bodies near the girl’s family’s apartment all day Tuesday and expected to continue searching Wednesday. Appearing downcast, McManus said the team was merely checking a lead, of which there have been few.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minnesota State Trooper walks to the scene of a crash Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Mankato, Minn.
Lake Crystal woman killed in Highway 169 crash
FILE — Authorities in Nicollet County say a woman was airlifted to St. Mary’s in Rochester...
New Ulm woman airlifted to Rochester following rollover crash in Nicollet County
Mayo Clinic Vaccine Mandate
Unvaccinated Mayo employees are officially being terminated: Lawmakers react
Emily and Mitchell Olson hold son, Graham, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, Minn.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato celebrates first baby of the new year
The McDonald family's house burned down in two separate fires Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in...
Welcome house burns down, community shows support

Latest News

FILE - Texas officials are suing the Biden administration over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for...
National Guard members in Texas refuse vaccine as mandate challenged
FILE — A man rings a bell for the Mankato Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign in Mankato, Minn.
Mankato Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign $75,000 away from goal
Mankato Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign $75,000 away from goal
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
Prosecutor drops groping charge against former NY Gov. Cuomo
Four translator devices sit on a table at the Steele County Historical Society is Owatonna,...
Steele County Historical Society to offer free translators