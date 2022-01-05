Your Photos
‘Keep the Wreathe Bright’ comes to an end

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Department of Public Safety’s annual “Keep the Wreath Bright” campaign has ended.

The campaign aimed to bring awareness to preventable fires and fire safety throughout the holiday season. The department reports two preventable fires in 2021′s campaign.

There were three in 2020.

Both reported preventable fires in this year’s campaign were dryer fires.

In light of that, public safety says to clean your dryer’s lint trap after every use and have exhaust vents inspected annually.

