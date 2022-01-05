Your Photos
Lake Crystal woman killed in Highway 169 crash

By Jake Rinehart
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A Lake Crystal woman died following a crash Tuesday on Highway 169 at Riverfront Drive.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a 2011 Honda Fit was northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 169 when it collided head-on with a Kenworth semi, which was traveling southbound on Highway 169, at Riverfront Drive.

The Honda Fit was being driven by 59-year-old Michelle Marie Beier of Lake Crystal, while the semi was driven by 59-year-old Patrick Delmer Winkelman of St. Cloud.

Authorities say Beier was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol’s crash report says it is currently unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

