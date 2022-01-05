Your Photos
Madelia Health gives frostbite reminder

A man breathes into his hands to keep them warm near Mankato, Minn.
A man breathes into his hands to keep them warm near Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -With the weather getting windy and cold, Madelia Health would like to remind residents about cold exposure and frostbite.

Frostbite happens when skin tissue begins to freeze after being exposed to cold air.

Symptoms include the affected area turning white, blue, or in extreme cases black.

Frostbite can set in within minutes in extreme temperatures, and can be avoided by properly covering all skin from the elements, especially ears, noses, fingers and feet.

”If you do have symptoms of frostbite, you’re going to want to slowly warm up your extremities, or take, slowly warm up by taking off any wet or cold clothing,” said Madelia Health Chief of Emergency Medicine Sarah Dryden.

Madelia Health says that anyone showing severe symptoms of frostbite should seek medical attention immediately, and not rub or touch the affected area.

