Mankato Brewery gearing up for Mankato Craft Beer Expo

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 10 year celebration will take place on Jan. 15th with the Blue Ringers as entertainment.

Also this week: the Mankato Craft Beer Expo is taking place at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

Mankato Brewery is getting into the expo spirit by hosting some events that include ticket giveaways: at Pub 500 on Thursday and the Flask on Friday as well as an after-expo party at the Flask on Saturday.

”That is going to bring in breweries all over the country that will be here serving up some of their favorites and some new limited releases. So, we are pretty excited about that we are going to have a couple of limited release beers at the event itself,” Mankato Brewery owner Tim Tupy said.

There are still tickets available for the giveaway, just head to Mankato Brewery’s Facebook page.

