Mankato Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign $75,000 away from goal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is making progress towards its $525,000 goal.

The nonprofit is less than $75,000 away thanks to local donors.

It’s a significant improvement from two weeks ago when it was falling $200,000 behind.

The red kettles were pulled from storefronts on Christmas Eve, but there is still time to give.

“We ended up exceeding our goal last year with one week left in January, and I think we are on pace to do something very similar because of this outstanding community,” Lt. Andy Wheeler said.

Donors are encouraged to give online.

The Red Kettle Campaign will continue accepting donations through the end of the month.

