Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign $75,000 away from goal

The nonprofit is making progress towards it $525,000 goal.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is making progress towards its $525,000 goal.

The nonprofit is less than $75,000 away thanks to local donors.

It’s a significant improvement from two weeks ago when it was falling $200,000 behind.

The red kettles were pulled from storefronts on Christmas Eve, but there is still time to give.

“We ended up exceeding our goal last year with one week left in January, and I think we are on pace to do something very similar because of this outstanding community,” Lt. Andy Wheeler said.

Donors are encouraged to give online.

The Red Kettle Campaign will continue accepting donations through the end of the month.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minnesota State Trooper walks to the scene of a crash Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Mankato, Minn.
Lake Crystal woman killed in Highway 169 crash
FILE — Authorities in Nicollet County say a woman was airlifted to St. Mary’s in Rochester...
New Ulm woman airlifted to Rochester following rollover crash in Nicollet County
Mayo Clinic Vaccine Mandate
Unvaccinated Mayo employees are officially being terminated: Lawmakers react
Emily and Mitchell Olson hold son, Graham, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, Minn.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato celebrates first baby of the new year
The McDonald family's house burned down in two separate fires Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in...
Welcome house burns down, community shows support

Latest News

Mankato Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign $75,000 away from goal
Four translator devices sit on a table at the Steele County Historical Society is Owatonna,...
Steele County Historical Society to offer free translators
FILE — Members of the Minnesota Warriors pose for a photo after the ceremonial puck drop during...
Minnesota Warriors to participate in Hockey Day Minnesota
Minnesota Warriors to participate in Hockey Day Minnesota