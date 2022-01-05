Your Photos
Midwest senators introduce bill to strengthen economic program

By Michael McShane
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Senator Tina Smith is one of two senators trying to jumpstart economic development in underserved communities.

Smith and South Dakota Republican Senator Mike Rounds introduced a bill called the CDFI Bond Guarantee Program Improvement Act.

The bill would strengthen and expand Community Development Financial Institutions, which play a critical role in bringing capital and financial services to a wide range of underserved communities.

THE CDFI Program was enacted back in 2010 and is meant to provide long-term low-cost funding to economic development activities.

The program has needed an annual extension in appropriations bills, but the new bill would make the program permanent.

