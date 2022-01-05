Minnesota State’s Calla Frank named WCHA Goaltender of the Month

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State junior goaltender Calla Frank was named as the WCHA Goaltender of the Month for the month of December.

Frank backstopped the Mavericks to a 4-1-1 record in six total games last month. In the last six games, she has recorded a 0.99 goals-against average and .959 save percentage.

The Hugo, Minn., native was also named WCHA Goaltender of the Week following the Dec. 10-11 series against St. Cloud State.

She made 140 saves on 146 shots faced through the month's six games for a .959 save % and 0.99 GAA. @MinnStWHockey's Calla Frank rightfully earns her first WCHA Goaltender of the Month title of her career! #WeAreWCHA pic.twitter.com/gSsqNDwgqZ — WCHA Hockey (@WCHA_WHockey) January 4, 2022

So far this season, Frank has a record of 8-8-1 with a 2.69 goals-against average and .908 save percentage.

December’s WCHA Goaltender of the Month award is the first WCHA monthly award she has received in her career.

The Minnesota State Mavericks women’s hockey team is back in action this weekend when it takes on Syracuse at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center on Friday and Saturday.

The men’s hockey team is also back in action this week, following the team’s holiday break, against Ferris State.

